GLOGOSKI, Oliver Thomas. Passed away on the 2nd of March 2019. Loved husband of Daphne. Loving and respected father and father in law of Garth, Lee, Sandra and Chris. Loved Grandfather of Josh, Hannah, Thomas, Lizzy and Christopher. A good life well lived, now at peace. A funeral service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Tuesday the 5th of March 2019 at 2.00 p.m. All communications to the family may be sent to the above funeral home address. No flowers by the request of the family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
