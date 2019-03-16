Home

Oliver Leonard HARPER

Oliver Leonard HARPER Notice
HARPER, Oliver Leonard. On 25 February 2019. Oliver was adored by, and so adored Wendy, Max, and Theo. He will be sorely missed by his parents Leo and Heather, his siblings Michael, Georgiana and Rupert, their families, and his wide circle of friends. A service and cremation was held in Wellington on 6 March. Messages for the family may be left in Oliver's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nzor posted c/- PO Box 105-188, Auckland. A memorial service to celebrate Oliver's life will be held at St Marys-in-Holy Trinity, Parnell, Auckland on Friday 22 March at 3pm. We love you and will miss you always and we are so glad to have had you in our hearts and lives.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
