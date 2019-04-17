|
|
|
TAYLOR, Olive Patricia (nee Langman). Passed away in Dargaville Hospital 14th April 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved mother of Karen, Lynda and Trisha. Loved mother-in-law of Brett, James and Shawn. Much loved Grandma of Jaime, Evie, Saul, Samuel, Finn and Cooper. A service will be held at the Lighthouse Function Centre at 11am on Friday April 26th 2019, followed by interment at Redhill Cemetery. We knew your time was coming. We will remember you in our own special way.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
