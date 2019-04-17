Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Patricia (Langman) TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Olive Patricia (Langman) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Olive Patricia (nee Langman). Passed away in Dargaville Hospital 14th April 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved mother of Karen, Lynda and Trisha. Loved mother-in-law of Brett, James and Shawn. Much loved Grandma of Jaime, Evie, Saul, Samuel, Finn and Cooper. A service will be held at the Lighthouse Function Centre at 11am on Friday April 26th 2019, followed by interment at Redhill Cemetery. We knew your time was coming. We will remember you in our own special way.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.