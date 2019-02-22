Home

Olive May (Kell) GOODWIN

GOODWIN, Olive May (nee Kell). NZ Womens Army Corp WW2 817042 Passed away peacefully at Mitchell Court Rest Home, Tauranga on 18 February 2019. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Goodwin (formerly of Upper Hutt). Loved mother of Jan and Richard Watson, Jim and the late Rachel Goodwin. Special Nan of Chris and Sue, Emma, Larissa and James. Great Grandmother Olive of Benson and Harvey. "In our hearts forever" A private family service has been held to celebrate Olive's life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
