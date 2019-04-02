Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Olive WAITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive June WAITE

Notice Condolences

Olive June WAITE Notice
WAITE, Olive June. Peacefully at home on 31 March 2019. Aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen. Much loved Mother of Carolyn & David Wilson and Barry and Raewyn Waite. Loved Nana of Susan & Chris; Matthew & Nicola; Sharlaine & Mark; Braden & Tracey; Stephanie & Glenn; Ryan & Ella. Great Nana of 14. A service for Olive will be held on Thursday 4th April at 1pm at Woodside Estate, 130 Woodside Road, Matangi. All communications to the Waite family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton, 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.