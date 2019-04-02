|
|
|
WAITE, Olive June. Peacefully at home on 31 March 2019. Aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen. Much loved Mother of Carolyn & David Wilson and Barry and Raewyn Waite. Loved Nana of Susan & Chris; Matthew & Nicola; Sharlaine & Mark; Braden & Tracey; Stephanie & Glenn; Ryan & Ella. Great Nana of 14. A service for Olive will be held on Thursday 4th April at 1pm at Woodside Estate, 130 Woodside Road, Matangi. All communications to the Waite family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton, 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More