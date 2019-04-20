GRIFFIN, Olive Joyce (Joy). Passed peacefully at Radius Heatherlea, on Wednesday 17 April 2019, aged 86 years. Much loved sister and sister- in-law of Iris and Ray (both deceased), Allison and Ian (Bell Block), and Dennis and Linda (Hamilton), and beloved aunty to her nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The Griffin Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. The family would like to extend their thanks to the management and staff at Heatherlea for their love and care for Joy. A service for Joy will be held at The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium of W Abraham, 10 Swans Road, Bell Block on Wednesday 24 April 2019, at 1:00pm. Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019