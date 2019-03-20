|
DUNLOP, Olive Agnes Claire (known as Claire) (nee Hobden). Passed away peacefully on 18 March 2019 at Somervale Retirement Village. Loved wife of the late Allen, loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Jennie, Neil and Linda. Grandmother of Tane and Michelle, Ella and Simon, Maddie and Josh. Great grandmother of Vincent, Thorin and Paxton. A service will be held at 11.00am on 23rd March at Tauranga Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Pyes Pa Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
