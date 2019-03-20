Home

DUNLOP, Olive Agnes Claire (known as Claire) (nee Hobden). Passed away peacefully on 18 March 2019 at Somervale Retirement Village. Loved wife of the late Allen, loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Jennie, Neil and Linda. Grandmother of Tane and Michelle, Ella and Simon, Maddie and Josh. Great grandmother of Vincent, Thorin and Paxton. A service will be held at 11.00am on 23rd March at Tauranga Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Pyes Pa Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
