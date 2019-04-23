Home

Olga Lenore (Smythe) THOMPSON

THOMPSON, Olga Lenore (nee Smythe). Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on April 18, 2019 , in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late William Ralph and treasured mother to the late Ralph, Gary, Jeannie, Clayton, Andrew and Richard. Cherished mother-in-law to Arlene, Pauline, Janet, Sandra; loved grandmother to Theresa, Deborah, Melissa, Cindy, Darius, Simon, Sharlene, Ben, Lisa-Mary, Jaimee-Leigh and Michael, her 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren A service to celebrate Olga's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel , Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100-102 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Friday April 26, 2019 at 10 am, followed by a private family interment. We would like to thank the nurses, staff of ward 9 and the Palliative care team, Middlemore Hospital for their support in looking after our mother.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
