Norman Stanley SCHARVI Notice
SCHARVI, Norman Stanley. Peacefully on Sunday 24 March 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved husband and soulmate of the late Patricia for 71 years. Cherished father of Paul, Michael, David, Laureen, Peter, Terry, Valerie, Kevin, and the late Leslie and Mervyn. Much loved by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Norman's life will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, 52 East Street Papakura, on Thursday 28 March at 1.00pm. All communication to Fountains on 092982957 or [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
