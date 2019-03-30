Home

Norman John ATKINS

Norman John ATKINS Notice
ATKINS, Norman John. Retired RNZAF Squadron Leader and Head of Geography at Auckland Boy's Grammar School. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 28 March 2019. Treasured Husband to Barbara. Much loved Father and Father-in-law to Sue and Kerry; David and Linda. Adored Grandad to Patrick and James; Lauren and Tony. Beloved Brother and Brother-in-law to David and Anke; Max and Pamela; Barbara and the late Graeme. "Always in our hearts" A service for Norman will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 3 April at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
