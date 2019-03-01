Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman (Rollo) JACKSON

Notice Condolences

Norman (Rollo) JACKSON Notice
JACKSON, Norman (Rollo). On the 25th of February 2019 at Rossendale Dementia Hospital Hamilton after 3years exceptional care by all the staff. Dearly loved husband of Stella for 59 years. Loved Dad of Donna, Gary, Vicki and Craig. Pamps to Sarah, Janey, Julie, Gea, Amy, Marco and Kate. Great Grand-Dad of Willow. Father in law to Bernie, Martin, Andrew and Leonie. Sadly missed by us all. Now at peace. A private service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.