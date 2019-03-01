|
|
|
JACKSON, Norman (Rollo). On the 25th of February 2019 at Rossendale Dementia Hospital Hamilton after 3years exceptional care by all the staff. Dearly loved husband of Stella for 59 years. Loved Dad of Donna, Gary, Vicki and Craig. Pamps to Sarah, Janey, Julie, Gea, Amy, Marco and Kate. Great Grand-Dad of Willow. Father in law to Bernie, Martin, Andrew and Leonie. Sadly missed by us all. Now at peace. A private service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
