GOODALL, Norman Gordon (Norrie). Born in Edinburgh 2 October 1924, Passed peacefully at Summerset By The Park 16 February 2019 - Aged 94. Loved husband of Nora. God saw the road was getting rough The hills were hard to climb He closed his weary eyes and whispered "Peace be thine" At Norrie's request a private memorial has been held. No flowers by request, donations to the Neurological Foundation, P.O. Box 110022, Auckland 1148 would be very much appreciated 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
