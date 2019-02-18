|
JOHNSTONE, Norma Mary (nee McNeil). Passed away on Friday 15 February 2019. Loved wife of the late Ron. Super mother to Brad and Craig. Mother in law to Rosemary and Diana. Loved Nana to Calley, Taryn, Victoria, Timothy, Campbell and Isabella. Loved great grandmother to Alyah, Bella, Charlie, Benjamin, Emilia, Finley, Simba and the late Badger. May she rest in peace. A service of celebration will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Friday 22 February at 1.pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
