ROFFEY, Norma Lucy. Passed away in the company of her husband and daughter at the Taradale Masonic Rest Home on Friday, February 15, 2019, aged 86 years. Loved wife of Pete and Mum of Sarah (Lee). Much loved Nana to Samantha and mother-in-law of Matthew. The family would like to thank the staff at both the Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital and Taradale Masonic for the kindness and respect shown to Norma. A celebration of Norma's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, February 20 at 1.30pm. Messages to the Roffey Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140. Beth Shan Funerals Registered Funeral Directors Napier
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
