ROBERTSON, Norma Annie, (nee Gaston) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 16th April 2019 at Avonlea Home aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Harry Robertson. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil ( deceased) and Lynis and Allan Humphrey. Much loved Nana of Grant & Anna, Allana & James Fina and great grandmother of Luti and Lynis. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Avonlea Home and Hospital for their wonderful care of Norma over the past two and a half years. A Service for Norma will be held at St Paul's Co-Operating Parish Church, Marae St,Taumarunui Monday, 22nd April at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Communications to 56 Ward Street, Taumarunui. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
