Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma ROBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Annie (Gaston) ROBERTSON

Notice Condolences

Norma Annie (Gaston) ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON, Norma Annie, (nee Gaston) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 16th April 2019 at Avonlea Home aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Harry Robertson. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil ( deceased) and Lynis and Allan Humphrey. Much loved Nana of Grant & Anna, Allana & James Fina and great grandmother of Luti and Lynis. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Avonlea Home and Hospital for their wonderful care of Norma over the past two and a half years. A Service for Norma will be held at St Paul's Co-Operating Parish Church, Marae St,Taumarunui Monday, 22nd April at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Communications to 56 Ward Street, Taumarunui. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.