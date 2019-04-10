Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Norma Alice LOVETT

LOVETT, Norma Alice. Peacefully on Sunday 7 April 2019, surrounded by family. Loved wife of Pat (deceased), loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Dianne, Jan and Mick, John and Penny, Andrew, Bernard and Caroline, Matthew and Elise. Treasured Nan of Sophie, Anna, Hamish, Nicholas, Daniel, Cameron, Catherine, Tyler, Mali and Joshua. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Dominic's Church, 34 Bolton Street, Blockhouse Bay on Friday 12 April at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Thank you to the nurses and care workers at Summerset Karaka for their kindness, respect and support over the last 3 years. All communications to PO Box 96033, Balmoral, Auckland 1342.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
