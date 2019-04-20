STONESTREET, Noreen Margaret (nee Curel) (formerly Williamson) 6th October 1928 - 15th April 2019. A kind, caring, gentle and generous lady, passed away peacefully, aged 90. Very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra (Peter), Roger (Diane), Alan (Christie), Peter (Sue). Mother- in-law to Noleen (Brian) (and also the late Derek Green). Loving and much loved Nana of Sonya, Tasha, Sera, Michael, Terry, Liam, Ben, Carlee and Jessie, also Angela, Melanie, Daren, Lyndsey and the late Amanda and all their partners. Great Nana of Tonina, Raven and Temperance. Noreen was a Wife, Mother, Nana, Sister, Aunty and friend to many. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. The family wish to give special thanks to all the staff at Wattle Downs Care Home. A service for Noreen will be held at The Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Monday 29th April 2019 at 2pm. All correspondence c/o. Roger Williamson, 6 Renwick Street, Papakura 2110, Auckland 021 1694554. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019