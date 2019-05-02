Home

Nona Margaret MORRIS

Nona Margaret MORRIS Notice
MORRIS, Nona Margaret. QSM W1664 Of Pukekohe. Died peacefully on 1st May 2019, in her 96th year, at the Palms Hopsital, Pukekohe. Loved wife of the late Keith Morris. Sister of Bruce (deceased), Beverly and Marie. Mother of Graham, David and Christine. Mother in law of Jill, Christine and Warren. Grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 12. Many thanks to the staff at Palms for their care. A service for Nona will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Queen Street, Pukekohe on Monday 6th May, at 1:00pm. Followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2019
