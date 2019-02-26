Home

BEADLE, Nola Jean (nee Wilson). Peacefully on Monday the 25th of February 2019 in her sleep after a long battle with Parkinson's. Cherished and much loved mum of Nick and Deb and Janine and Rob. Beloved Nana of Josh, Holly, Sam, Cooper and Abby. A bold, beautiful and inspiring woman who lived life to the full. You will be dearly missed mum. A service to farewell Nola will be held in the Fountains Memorial Chapel 35 Wood St Papakura on Friday the 1st of March at 11am. Dress code for Nola - bright and colourful. All messages to saurav.biswas @fountainsfunerals.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
