DICKIE, Nola Jane (nee Fort) (formerly Greedus). On March 13, 2019 peacefully at North Haven Hospital. Aged 85 Years. Dearly loved wife of Victor. Mother of Steven and Debbie, stepmother of Anita and "Nola" of her 3 grandchildren. Loved sister of Dorothy and a loved aunty. A service to celebrate Nola's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach on Tuesday, the 19th of March at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Northhaven Hospital for their loving care. All communications to "The Dickie Family" C/- 74/65 Tauranga Place, Orewa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
