Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Resources
More Obituaries for Nola DICKIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nola Jane (formerly Greedus) (Fort) DICKIE

Notice Condolences

Nola Jane (formerly Greedus) (Fort) DICKIE Notice
DICKIE, Nola Jane (nee Fort) (formerly Greedus). On March 13, 2019 peacefully at North Haven Hospital. Aged 85 Years. Dearly loved wife of Victor. Mother of Steven and Debbie, stepmother of Anita and "Nola" of her 3 grandchildren. Loved sister of Dorothy and a loved aunty. A service to celebrate Nola's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach on Tuesday, the 19th of March at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Northhaven Hospital for their loving care. All communications to "The Dickie Family" C/- 74/65 Tauranga Place, Orewa



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.