WARREN, Nola Iola (nee Young). Passed away suddenly in Aucklnd on Sunday 10th February 2019 aged 77 years. Loving wife of the Late Reynold Warren and mother of Barry Young. Special Grand Mother to all her Grand Children and Great Grand Children. Loved by many family and friends including Darralyn and Turi Griffiths, Bill and Catherine Haigh, Leona and Tony Hermans and the Pitcairn Island community. Forever in our hearts. The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel of The Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 20th February 2019 at 12.30 pm. All communications to Darralyn Griffiths.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
