NICOLLE, Nola Frances. At Northbridge Resthome, Northcote, Auckland on Saturday 2 March 2019, aged 92, wife of the late Phil Nicolle (Lower Hutt), cherished mother and mother in law of Brian, Maree and Graeme, Anne and Nick and treasured nana of Amber. A commemoration of her life will be held at Rowley Funeral Services, 16 Anne Street, Devonport on Wednesday 6 March at 11am. All friends and acquaintances of Nola are welcome. Messages or enquiries can be sent to [email protected] com or phone (09) 4861618. Special thanks to Sue Johansen and her Northbridge staff for their care and kindness.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
