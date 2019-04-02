Home

Nola Dawn (Keven) TOWN

Nola Dawn (Keven) TOWN Notice
TOWN, Nola Dawn (nee Keven). Passed away peacefully at Palms Hospital, Pukekohe, on 30th March 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Edward, cherished Mum of Robyn, Susan and Maurice, Ray, and adored nana of Tanya, Joni, Stacey and John, Kylie and great Nan of Jade and Jazz, and great, great Nan of Zaia. In lieu of flowers donations to the Tuakau Country and Western Club would be most appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Nola will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West St, Tuakau on Thursday 4th April at 1.00 pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
