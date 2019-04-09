Home

Noelwyn Elizabeth (Cann) CASHMORE

Noelwyn Elizabeth (Cann) CASHMORE
CASHMORE, Noelwyn Elizabeth (nee Cann). Born February 24, 1933. Passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019 with her family by her side. Dearly loved by her children Phillip, John, Margaret (deceased), David, her daughters-in-law, and 8 grandchildren. A celebration of Noelwyn's life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, April 13, at Auckland Memorial Park, 2163 East Coast Rd, Silverdale. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Penguin Rescue https://www.penguins.org.nz/donate.html
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
