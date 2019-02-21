|
|
|
HOHAPATA, Noeline Ngahuirangi (nee Thompson). On Tuesday, 19th February 2019. Peacefully at Kimihia Home and Hospital in Huntly in her 85th year. Adored wife, mum, mother in- law, nana, sister, sister in-law, aunty and friend. Mum will be laying in state at the Te Kauri Marae, 159 Hetherington Road, Huntly. A Tangihanga for Mum will be held at the Te Kauri Marae, Saturday, 23rd February at 11:00 AM, followed by a burial at Taupiri Maunga. All communications to the Hohapata Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
