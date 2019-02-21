Home

Noeline Ngahuirangi (Thompson) HOHAPATA

Noeline Ngahuirangi (Thompson) HOHAPATA Notice
HOHAPATA, Noeline Ngahuirangi (nee Thompson). On Tuesday, 19th February 2019. Peacefully at Kimihia Home and Hospital in Huntly in her 85th year. Adored wife, mum, mother in- law, nana, sister, sister in-law, aunty and friend. Mum will be laying in state at the Te Kauri Marae, 159 Hetherington Road, Huntly. A Tangihanga for Mum will be held at the Te Kauri Marae, Saturday, 23rd February at 11:00 AM, followed by a burial at Taupiri Maunga. All communications to the Hohapata Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
