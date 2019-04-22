|
FRASER, Noeline Joan Ann. 29 December 1926 ~ 19 April 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her children. Loved daughter of the late Fred and Mary Stembridge, beloved wife of the late Rex and dearly loved and loving Mum of Dale (deceased), Ann and Ian, Maureen and Graeme, Peter and Anthony, Susan and Ian, Catherine and Chris. Loved Nana of Scott, Darrin, Troy, Tania, Steven, Shane, Dinelle, Chris, Keryn, Alex, Melissa and James, loved Nana Noe of Emily, Amelia, Tyler, Chloe, Brody, Dylan, Ashleigh, Lincoln, Jack, Ashton, Alyssa, Sam, Kobe, Alex, Carter, and Arlo. Beautiful memories will live in our hearts forever. Rosary for Noe will be held at 2198 Buckland Road, Pukekohe on Tuesday 23rd April at 7.00pm. All welcome. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Patricks Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Pukekohe on Wednesday 24th April at 11.00 am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
