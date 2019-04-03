Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Noeline HOLLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noeline Ann (Carvell) HOLLAND

Notice Condolences

Noeline Ann (Carvell) HOLLAND Notice
HOLLAND, Noeline Ann (nee Carvell). On March 31st, 2019 peacefully at Whangarei Hospital; aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Ted for 60 years. Much loved mother and mother in law of Michael and Kathleen, Julie, Wendy, Richard (deceased) and Sarah. Loved sister of Janice. Loving grandmother to her 6 grandchildren and her 2 great grandchildren. A service for Noeline will be celebrated in the St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, (entrance off Park Ave), Kensington, Whangarei at 10.30am Friday April 5th, 2019 followed by private cremation. Communications to the 'Holland Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.