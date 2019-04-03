|
|
|
HOLLAND, Noeline Ann (nee Carvell). On March 31st, 2019 peacefully at Whangarei Hospital; aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Ted for 60 years. Much loved mother and mother in law of Michael and Kathleen, Julie, Wendy, Richard (deceased) and Sarah. Loved sister of Janice. Loving grandmother to her 6 grandchildren and her 2 great grandchildren. A service for Noeline will be celebrated in the St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, (entrance off Park Ave), Kensington, Whangarei at 10.30am Friday April 5th, 2019 followed by private cremation. Communications to the 'Holland Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
