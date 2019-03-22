|
HARRIS, Noelene Mary (nee Scott). Passed away 22 March, 2010: bravely. We treasure your memory as a spirited human being who taught us to embrace life. You were cheerful and wise. You enjoyed fast cars, walking the dog, gardening, crosswords and travelling. You could read, knit, sip gin and watch TV at the same time. You were skilled with paintbrush and sewing machine ? often in the service of a friend. And these attributes live on among your family, who talk about you constantly. John, Sarah, Matthew, Mandy, Emily, Allison, Jordan, Amy, Josh, Ben, Alice, Michael, Tanya, John, Mela, Lena and Katie.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
