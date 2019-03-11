|
|
|
SAWYERS, Noela Elizabeth Mary (Aunty Bid) (nee Brennan). Sadly, passed away after a short illness in her 89th year. Beloved mother and mother in law of Ruth and Lawrence Elliott, Brett and Lyn Sawyers. Proud Granny of John, Amy, Hannah, Lauren and Stacey. Great Granny of Liam, Chloe, Sadie, Finn and June. A service for Noela will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm today, Tuesday 12th March 2019, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Sawyers family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
Read More