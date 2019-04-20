Home

Noel Wallace SHAPLESKI

SHAPLESKI, Noel Wallace. Regt. # 204191 D Troop-162 Battery 16th NZ Field Regiment Korea Peacefully passed away Wednesday 17th April, 2019 with his much loved Hazel by his side. Noel will lay in state at his home until his service on Saturday 20th April, 2019 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Squire Funeral Services 15 Wihongi Street, Kaikohe followed by a private cremation. Loved by the Hori Whanau. "Fly with the Angels my darling." All communications please Phone Wayne on 0212739294 Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
