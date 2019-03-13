|
|
|
CAMPBELL, Noel McRae (Mac). Passed away peacefully on 9 March 2019 at Lester Heights Hospital in Whangarei, aged 77 years. Son of the late Claude and Dorothy Campbell. Brother and brother-in-law of Neville and Kay, Donald and Alison, Jamie, and Jenny. Father of Sally, Brett, and Vicky. Rest in Peace. A family service for Mac will be held at 2.30 pm on Friday 15 March 2019 in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei. All communications to the "Campbell Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
