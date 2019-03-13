Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel McRae (Mac) CAMPBELL

Notice Condolences

Noel McRae (Mac) CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Noel McRae (Mac). Passed away peacefully on 9 March 2019 at Lester Heights Hospital in Whangarei, aged 77 years. Son of the late Claude and Dorothy Campbell. Brother and brother-in-law of Neville and Kay, Donald and Alison, Jamie, and Jenny. Father of Sally, Brett, and Vicky. Rest in Peace. A family service for Mac will be held at 2.30 pm on Friday 15 March 2019 in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei. All communications to the "Campbell Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.