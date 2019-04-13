Home

Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
ROBERTS, Noel John. Aged 85 years, died peacefully on April 11, 2019, in Havelock North. Husband of Josie and Helen. Loved father of Nicola, Jeremy, Fiona, James. Grandfather of Emma, Sean, Daniel, Alex, Lucy, Eden, Zander, and Alia. Great-grandfather of Ella, Arielle, Roi, and Audrey. Rest in peace A service to celebrate Noel's life will be held at The Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Thursday April 18,2019 at 1pm. Followed by a private cremation. Tributes to Noel or messages to the family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or Posted to The Roberts Family C/- PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140. Dunstalls Funeral Services FDANZ Napier Ph 068357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
