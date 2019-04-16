Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel John Murray EVANS

Notice Condolences

Noel John Murray EVANS Notice
EVANS, Noel John Murray. Passed away peacefully on Friday 12 April 2019, aged 78. Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Loved father of Tracey and Vaughan. Grandad of Elizabeth, Catherine, Oscar and Max. The family would like to thank the staff at the Auckland Hospital Acute Dialysis Unit for their love and care. A service to celebrate Noel's life will be held at the Pakuranga Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 2a Udys Road, Pakuranga on Thursday 18 April at 1.30pm



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.