|
|
|
EVANS, Noel John Murray. Passed away peacefully on Friday 12 April 2019, aged 78. Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Loved father of Tracey and Vaughan. Grandad of Elizabeth, Catherine, Oscar and Max. The family would like to thank the staff at the Auckland Hospital Acute Dialysis Unit for their love and care. A service to celebrate Noel's life will be held at the Pakuranga Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 2a Udys Road, Pakuranga on Thursday 18 April at 1.30pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More