MILLS, Noel Isherwood (Buzz). Passed away peacefully on 12th March, 2019; aged 89 years. Loving husband of the late Valerie. Loved father and father-in-law of Mary-Anne and Peter, Andrew and Sharyn. Cherished Papa of Paul and Adele, Darrel and Melissa, Richard, Sean, Kate and Scott. Loved Great-Papa Buzz of Emi and Cruz. 'We will always love you and will never forget your sense of humour and your caring and thoughtful ways. Will be greatly missed'. A celebration of Buzz's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Saturday 16th March, at 12noon, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
