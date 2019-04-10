Home

Nigel HACKNEY

Nigel HACKNEY Notice
HACKNEY, Nigel. Sadly passed away on 6 April 2019 aged 57. Much loved husband of Jenny, father of Angus and Oliver, brother of Roger and Paul, and all our extended families. Our thanks and gratitude to our beautiful friends and family for their incredible support. A Service will be held at Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 16 April at 1pm to celebrate Nigel's life. We extend a warm welcome to all our family and friends.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
