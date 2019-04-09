Home

Nicholas GAMBITSIS Notice
GAMBITSIS, Nicholas. On 5th April 2019, in Lower Hutt surrounded by his 4 children, aged 87 years. Cherished husband of the late Lorraine. Adored father and father in law of Karen, Suzi and Martin, Paul, Chris and Kelly. Loving Papou to 21 grandchildren and great grandfather to 4 blissbombs. Sagapor. A service to celebrate Nick's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Wednesday 10th April at 2.30pm, followed by burial. Communications to the Gambitsis Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
