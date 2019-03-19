Home

van OORSOUW, Nic. Passed away peacefully on 16 March 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Dharsh and father of Luke and Anneke. No words can describe the beauty and peace you brought to us all. The world is emptier without you. May you rest in peace and light. A funeral for Nic will be held on Friday 22 March at 12 noon at the French Bay Yacht Club. Any flowers may go to the Vermont Street, Ponsonby, Mosque. State of Grace East 09-527-0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
