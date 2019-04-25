Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
WIKI, Ngaire. Passed away peacefully at home, April 24th 2019. Much loved wife of the late Wipiro. Cherished mother and mother in law of Shane, Boyd and Coral, Dean and Kim. Precious Nana to 11 Grandchildren and 11 Great grandchildren. Ngaire's life will be celebrated at Seddon Park Funeral home on Saturday 27th April at 10:30am followed by burial at Newstead Cemetery, Hamilton. All communications to the Wiki family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
