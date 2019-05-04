|
ELSMORE, Ngaire Florence (nee Geddes). On 29th April, 2019, after lung cancer in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Allen. Much loved mother of Sheryl and David, Debbie and Greg, Karen, Donald and Mitra, and the late Peter. Dearly loved Nana of Renee and Andre, Craig, Jeff and Jared, and Kirsty and Matt, with great grandchildren: Dakota and Gus. "Rest in peace, you will be sadly missed. You were the best mother in the world." A main memorial service for Ngaire will be held at St Thomas Church, 34 Whitford- Maraetai Rd, on Thursday 30th May at 2pm. All communications please to the Elsmore family, C/- Sheryl Heimgartner, 762 Chapel Rd, Botany, AKL 2016.Or phone: Sheryl 021 915 850 Respectfully cared for by Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors F.D.A.N.Z
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
