THOMAS, Neville Ralph. Passed away peacefully on 25th April Puriri Court Rest Home in his 90th year. Loved and devoted husband of Cushla (deceased). Caring and loved father and father-in-law of Kyle and Kerry, Patrica and Antony Stephens, Sharron (deceased) and Doug Wall, Glenys and Tony Hill. Loved granddad of his six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Thank you to Puriri Court nursing staff for your loving care. Messages to 5 Halifax Drive, Waipu, 0510. A service to celebrate Neville's life will be held at the Hikurangi Bowling Club, 11 Park Street, Hikurangi, Whangarei, at 11am on Tuesday 30th April 2019, followed by an Interment at Kaurihohore Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
