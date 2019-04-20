|
|
|
PRICE, Neville Laurence (Nifti). Passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 at home after a long battle with cancer. Aged 73. A very much loved husband and soulmate of Alison. Cherished Dad and father-in- law of Brett, Karmenne and Stephen, Stephan and Mini, Craig and Beth, KC and Aaron, Jo and Adrian. Loved Pop of all his grandchildren and great- grandchild. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Noel (deceased) and Tricia, Olive, Glenys, Milton and Bub, Ross and Glenys. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Nifti's life in the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier on Wednesday, April 24 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Price Family, PO Box 4071, Marewa, Napier 4143.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More