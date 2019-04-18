|
STOINI, Nella Filomena. Passed away peacefully at the GRAND old age of 91 at her Auckland home on the 16th of April 2019. Loving wife of Nino. Mamma of Pat, Claudia and Daniela. Mother in law of Carl, Yerko and Michael. Nonna of Vincent, Nina and Adam. Also Ashley and Jen. Bizi of Cody, Tayla, Rocco and Amelia. "Nella" you will be sorely missed by all who knew you. Ciao Mamma Bella XXX. A service for Nella will be held at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd , 42 Herd Road, Hillsborough on Tuesday 23 April 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
