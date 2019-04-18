Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Nella STOINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nella Filomena STOINI

Notice Condolences

Nella Filomena STOINI Notice
STOINI, Nella Filomena. Passed away peacefully at the GRAND old age of 91 at her Auckland home on the 16th of April 2019. Loving wife of Nino. Mamma of Pat, Claudia and Daniela. Mother in law of Carl, Yerko and Michael. Nonna of Vincent, Nina and Adam. Also Ashley and Jen. Bizi of Cody, Tayla, Rocco and Amelia. "Nella" you will be sorely missed by all who knew you. Ciao Mamma Bella XXX. A service for Nella will be held at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd , 42 Herd Road, Hillsborough on Tuesday 23 April 2019 at 10:00 am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.