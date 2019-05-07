SMAILL, Neil William. Neil passed away peacefully at St Andrews Village on 3 May 2019. Most precious companion and loving husband of Pauline. Loved father of Belinda, Matthew and Mayumi (daughter-in-law), grandfather to Luna, brother of Bruce, son of the late Bill and Alice Smaill and adored son-in-law of the late Clif and Jo Redward. Cherished and beloved brother-in-law of Betty, the late Bruce, Yevily, the late Tony and John and Judi. Uncle Neil holds a special place in the hearts of Debbie, Mark and Amy, Philip and Joanna, Trevor and Sarah, Richard and Carly, Felica and Ua, Matthew and Lynette, Jason and Michelle; and Harry. Adored great uncle to his many great nieces and nephews, greatly respected by his cousins and a special friend to many. A wonderfully proud, warm, dignified, honest, sport and music loving, pure soul. At our request, a private family service will be held. Special thanks to the staff of St Andrews Village for their love and care.







Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019