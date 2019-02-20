|
HITCHCOCK, Neil Robert. Passed away suddenly on Sunday 17 February 2019, aged 65 years. Dearly beloved husband of Jiranan. Much loved brother and brother in law of John and Betty, Gayleen and Colin Mansell, Douglas and Lea. Cherished uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Rest in peace Neil. A service will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 22 February at 3.30 pm, followed by private cremation. All communications for the Hitchcock family can be sent c/o PO 33464, Takapuna.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
