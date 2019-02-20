Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil HITCHCOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Robert HITCHCOCK

Notice Condolences

Neil Robert HITCHCOCK Notice
HITCHCOCK, Neil Robert. Passed away suddenly on Sunday 17 February 2019, aged 65 years. Dearly beloved husband of Jiranan. Much loved brother and brother in law of John and Betty, Gayleen and Colin Mansell, Douglas and Lea. Cherished uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Rest in peace Neil. A service will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 22 February at 3.30 pm, followed by private cremation. All communications for the Hitchcock family can be sent c/o PO 33464, Takapuna.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.