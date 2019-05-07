|
|
|
PERKINS, Neil Huntleigh. Born July 11, 1937. Passed away on May 04, 2019. Neil Huntleigh Perkins died peacefully on Saturday surrounded by family and friends. Devoted husband and best friend of Lynne, much loved father and father in law of Becky and Simon, Melanie and Guy. Treasured grandfather of Ollie, Will, Toby, Jonnie, Tom and Anabella. In lieu of flowers a donation to the SPCA would be greatly appreciated. A service for Neil will be held at St Aidan's Church, Remuera, Wednesday the 8th of May at 3pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019
