PERKINS, Neil Huntleigh (Neil). Born July 11, 1937. Passed away on May 4, 2019. Neil Huntleigh Perkins died peacefully on Saturday surrounded by family and friends. Devoted husband and best friend of Lynne, much loved father and father in-law of Becky and Simon, Melanie and Guy. Treasured grandfather of Ollie, Will, Toby, Jonnie, Tom and Anabella. In lieu of flowers a donation to the SPCA would be greatly appreciated. Funeral date to be advised.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
