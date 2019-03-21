|
|
|
BINT, Nancy Joan. 16th September 1955 - 13h March 2019. Nancy passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Totara Hospice. Adored wife and best friend of Murray. Loving mother of Rochelle and Megan, and mother-in-law of Antony. Fun loving Nana to Ethan, Aja and Lucca. Nancy's family wish to offer a sincere thanks to Professor Michael Findlay and staff at Canopy Cancer Care, Auckland Hospital Oncology, Professor Ian Bissett, and the staff at Totara Hospice for the care they provided Nancy during her journey. In accordance with Nancy's wishes a private service has been held at Davis Funeral Chapel Pakuranga, followed by a committal at Awanui Cemetery, New Plymouth.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
