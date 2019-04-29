|
EDEN, Nancy Florence (n?e Butson). At Ranfurly Hospital, Auckland on Saturday April 27, aged 94. Loved and loving wife of the late Arthur, mother of Elizabeth, Christine and Graham, grandmother of Stuart and Alana and great grandmother of Ryan, Nathan and Phoenix. The family would particularly like to thank the staff at Ranfurly Hospital for their loving care of Nancy. A farewell will be held on Thursday May 2 at 10am, All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank. All communications to The Natural Funeral Company, 120 New North Road, Eden Terrace. The Natural Funeral Co. Ph 09 3616080
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
