Nadine Margery OLD

Nadine Margery OLD Notice
OLD, Nadine Margery. 19 February 1925 - 26 April 2019. Dearly loved wife of Stanley (deceased). Loved Mum and best friend of Janet, Ron, Bob, Kathleen, Norman, Trevor and Fay, their partners, their children and grandchildren. Nadine passed away peacefully at Atawhai Assisi Hospital. A service for Nadine will be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Rd, Newstead, Hamilton on Wednesday 1 May at 11.00 a.m. All communications to the Old family, c/- P.O. Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
