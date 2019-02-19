Home

RIGGS, Murray Robert. Sunrise 27 August 1952 - Sunset 16 February 2019 Murray passed away suddenly at Middlemore Hospital. Loved Father of Cheryl, Michelle and Robert. Father in law to Paul, Glenn and Tanya. Loved Poppa to Paris, Grace, Brayden, Ashlyn and Rhylin. A Service will be held on Thursday, 21st of February, 12.30pm at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe. "Finally to have that cold beer and drive his big rig in the clouds" Sincere thanks to the staff of Elmwood Village and Middlemore Hospital.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
